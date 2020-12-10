Bello, Dr. Mendoza: COVID-19 vaccine is coming, but we need to stay safe

Editor’s note: Full briefing video is rendering now and will be attached shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza are scheduled to host their weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Once again, the health commissioner announced that Monroe County would break the single-day increase record with 678 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. Regional virus hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, remain at all-time highs as well.

The health commissioner said that it’s important for residents to monitor their symptoms and act accordingly.

“Today I am asking the public for your assistance in helping us with those critical first days in a new diagnoses,” Dr. Mendoza said. “If you’re feeling symptoms of COVID, stay home. Even if you feel these symptoms are consistent with another illness. Isolation applies to people with a non-COVID infection. During that 10-day period you should remain at home and isolate yourself from another person as soon as possible. Those close contacts, those are the people we want to inform as soon as possible.”

The health commissioner said a negative test doesn’t mean you don’t have the infection, and he encouraged everyone to keep the proper precautions in place to ensure community safety.

“A negative test in general doesn’t necessarily mean you do not have the infection,” Dr. Mendoza said. “People who test today may have been exposed yesterday and may not have enough COVID virus in them to register a positive test today.

The county executive said it’s imperative for community members to take precautions as the holidays approach and the virus continues to surge.

“I think about the pandemic as I often time think about life: You think about it as milestones and I think about in the upcoming season of Christmas,” Bello said. “The majority of people who would be sick on Christmas and the holidays have probably not even been exposed to the virus yet, which means that we have all the power in our hands to control what the next couple weeks look like.

“We have to flatten the curve we have to wear our mask we have to be physically distanced,” Bello said. “If we do that, and we have a call to action, among this community we can flatten the curve — it’s not too late we can save lives.”

“This is all within our control,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Remember that the upcoming surge of the holidays coming up, those individuals have not yet been exposed to COVID, so those are still in our hands. So mask up for a friend.”

The county executive said small gatherings continue to be the primary cause for viral spread, but he said that residents have the power to change that trend.

“New York state recently said 70% of all transmissions of the virus come from small, unmasked gatherings,” Bello said. “70% is something that we all have in our power to fix. If we are in a group of 15 people, based on our rate and our region, in a gathering of 15 people there is aa 39% chance that someone is going to be sick. As we head into this holiday season, I would ask that we do this in a way that keeps our friends and our loved ones safe.”

The county executive said while things are tough, the community needs to support each other.

“I don’t think shaming is the right way to do things,” Bello said. “There is oftentimes criticism when we see people get sick; did they violate a rule? Did they violate a protocol? We need to support everyone. No one intentionally contracts or spreads COVID-19 and applying shame or guilt to that doesn’t help the community.

Like earlier in the spring, the county is preparing for alternative spaces for extra hospital capacity

“Fortunately we have not needed to use it yet, but with the growing numbers and capacity that we have in the hospital systems, this unfortunately is a step we have to take,” Bello said.

The county executive and health commissioner said the vaccine is on the horizon, and with the finish line in sight, they said it’s important that people take the everyday steps to ensure the safety of all.

“The vaccine is on the horizon, it will be coming in just the next days and weeks,” Bello said. “It’s going to take some time before we get through this as a community, but the end is in sight. At least now we know what it looks like. If you think about the trajectory that the pandemic has taken, we can now see the finish line.”

“As we look ahead to the vaccine and all the hope that it brings, I want to remind the public that we must not let our guard down,” Dr. Mendoza said. “It will take time to reach our community in general.”

The Finger Lakes region is expected to receive about 11,000 vaccine doses out of New York state’s first delivery of approximately 170,000. The health commissioner said that amount of doses would refer to have the number of people as the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses.

“We have a lot of work to do to educate the public on all the uncertainties on this vaccine,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Not only is it new, many parts of the community is very justified in having concern, but the vaccine is coming. If we have a high immunization rate we can reach heard immunity which ultimately means protection for all of us.”

Regarding orange zone restrictions, the health commissioner said that indoor dining poses a bigger risk than other non-essential businesses because customers can’t wear masks while they eat, but he said there’s been limited spread in other economic sectors impacted by the zone designation.

“Gyms, fitness centers, barbers and salons continue to be areas where we are not seeing any evidence of significant spread, and as I think about this I think of these type of interactions to be very safe bc people are generally wearing masks and taking precautions,” Dr. Mendoza said. “We have seen examples of transmissions of bars and restaurants and the unifying factor there is you can’t wear your mask as readily when you’re in a bar or restaurant.”

In the latest update from local health officials on Wednesday, 607 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 578 new cases per day. The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.31%, up from Tuesday’s 7.45%.

For perspective regarding the recent spike of COVID-19 in the community, it took 249 days for Monroe County to reach 10,000 confirmed cases, and that number has been exceeded in just the past 23 days.

Officials from local hospital systems say they are ready to vaccinate staff next week if the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.

Both hospital systems are working to discharge patients who no longer need care. They are also delaying elective surgeries when possible and transferring patients to hospitals within their respective systems.

Hospital capacity will determine which regions of New York state get a red zone designation — which would initiate a shutdown similar to what the NY PAUSE executive order enacted earlier this year.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.