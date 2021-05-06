WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza give update on COVID-19 in Monroe County

Editor’s note: The county’s press conference will be live streamed at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will be holding a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

Bello and Mendoza will be joined by Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer and CEO of Common Ground Health and co-leader of the Finger Lakes Vaccination Task Force Wade Norwood.

The Department of Public Health sent out a notice Wednesday night, saying organizations planning outdoor events and festivals can ask for help navigating the state’s latest COVID-19 guidance.

The changing guidance has caused issues for events like the Rochester International Jazz Festival, which was canceled, and the Town of Greece Memorial Day Parade, which was canceled then not canceled.

Other canceled events include the Corn Hill Arts Festival, and the Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival. Meanwhile, the Lilac Festival is set to kick off Friday.

On Monday, the governor held a briefing on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts, including a target date of May 19 for a “major” reopening development.

Business capacity limits to be replaced with space available to maintain six feet of social distancing on May 19 in New York and New Jersey

Outdoor social gathering limit increases to 500 on May 10 in New York; indoor social gathering limit increases to 250 on May 19 in New York

Outdoor residential gathering limit is removed and indoor residential gathering limit increases to 50 on May 19 in New York

Large-scale indoor venue Capacity increases to 30% and large-scale outdoor venue capacity increases to 33% on May 19, proof of vaccination or recent negative test still required in New York

