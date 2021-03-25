WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza give update on COVID-19 in Monroe County

Editor’s note: The briefing will be live streamed from this page at 2 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza Thursday for their weekly coronavirus briefing.

The county executive said local positivity rates and daily new case

Many local school districts are waiting from guidance from the county and the state on returning to school. The Center for Disease Control announced Friday changes to distancing when it comes to the classroom, a step to getting back to full in person leaning. They say the three feet rule could allow student greater flexibility when it comes to class time.

President of the Monroe County Superintendent’s Council Kathy Graupman said some districts will have different opinions on how to approach the guidance without approval, but as the Superintendent for Greece Central School District, she says she is moving forward with reopening schools under the new guidance.

Speaking with other Monroe County superintendents regularly, Graupman says the consensus is educators want school to reopen and do so safely.

Earlier this week, the health commissioner confirmed cases of COVID-19 variant strains have been found in Monroe County, but said it is not a cause for concern at this time.

Dr. Mendoza said two confirmed cases of the UK strain were found from patients at URMC in February. Those two cases were discovered in a sample of 489 people, and the samples were tested at the Wadsworth Lab near Albany.

