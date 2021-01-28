WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza give update on COVID-19 in Monroe County

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed from this page at 2 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will be providing an update on COVID-19 in Monroe County on Thursday.

In the latest update from the county, health officials said the county now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.6%, the lowest since November 27 (4.5%). Officials also reported the lowest level of hospitalizations from the virus since December 13 — 662 people in the Finger Lakes region.

Due to drops in positivity rate across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said COVID-19 orange and yellow zones are lifted for everywhere in New York state, except a few downstate areas. Most of Monroe County had been under yellow zone restrictions since last fall, while parts of Rochester, Irondequoit, Gates, and Brighton were under orange zone rules since late November.

On Friday, New York state also updated its COVID-19 guidelines to let local county health departments determine if higher-risk youth sports can be played, effective February 1, 2021.

Bello and Mendoza later signed off on the idea and those sports can begin playing on Monday.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.