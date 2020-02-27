WATCH LIVE: Bello discusses county’s Coronavirus preparedness

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 1 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will detail the steps the county is taking to be prepared in the event of a local outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials say the risk from the virus is low in our community at this time, but measures are being implemented to ensure an “immediate and effective response” in case the situation changes.

Bello’s team says he is working with department heads and community agencies to “review and evaluate existing resources, identify preparatory actions, and make sure procedures are in place to protect citizens of Monroe County.

