WATCH LIVE: Bello announces realignment of community resources amid virus outbreak

Editor’s note: Press conference with local officials on realignment of community resources will be live streamed on this page at 2 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will join Rep. Joe Morelle and officials from the United Way of Greater Rochester, as well as officials from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for a press conference Monday.

The announcement, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be about the county’s effort to realign community resources. Officials say Bello will announce “a streamlined approach to providing residents with necessary resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

That press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

At last official count, Monroe County had 10 positive cases of the virus. A Victor resident was announced Monday morning as the first confirmed case in Ontario County. Statewide, New York has 950 confirmed cases, No. 1 in the nation in such, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

