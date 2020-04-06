Breaking News
NY PAUSE extended through April 29, 4,758 COVID-19 deaths in New York, 130,689 confirmed cases statewide
Adam Bello announces support for universal masking policy in Monroe County

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Jaime Saunders, President & CEO of the United Way of Greater Rochester, will announce a partnership to support universal masking in Monroe County.

Monroe County is recommending that all residents wear a cloth-based mask when outside, effective Monday. Bello says that social distancing is still the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus, and the rules are still in effect.

Bello says at this time there will not be fines or arrests for people who don’t wear masks, but encourages residents to wear them to slow the spread.

The county executive says parks are still open as normal, but the county would be forced to close them if residents are not complying with current social distancing rules.

The county is recommending every one wear a cloth mask when outside starting now. Bello gave a demonstration of how to make a mask with a piece of cloth and two rubber bands or hair ties:

Regarding ventilators, Bello said the county is in good shape at this time, but they will need more when the virus peaks locally in “a couple weeks.”

