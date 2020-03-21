Breaking News
10 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 46 total with 9 hospitalized
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak
More than 10K COVID-19 cases in NYS, more than 3,250 new cases since yesterday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are 3,254 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the state total to 10,356, as of Saturday morning.

Of the 10,356 confirmed cases, 1,603 of the those affected have required hospitalization — about 15%.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases with 10,356, which is far ahead of No. 2 Washington state’s 1,402 and No. 3 California’s 1,261.

Gov. Cuomo said New York’s number of confirmed cases is high because the state is testing at higher volume.

“We are testing more per day, per capita, than China, South Korea, or any other state in the USA,” Cuomo said.

The federal government has declared New York an emergency which means the state can receive funding from FEMA.

The governor said the New York will begin trials of drug treatment and that the FDA would be accelerating 10,000 doses to the state.

