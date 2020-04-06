Washington returning 400 ventilators for use in New York

Soldiers walk through a treatment area following a training session at the site of a military field hospital, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle. Officials said the facility, which will be used for people with medical issues that are not related to the coronavirus outbreak, has more than 200 beds and is ready to receive patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor said Sunday that his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington.

Washington has 7,666 confirmed cases of the virus and 322 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday afternoon.

New York has more than 122,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths