Volunteers at Rochester vaccine pop-up bring awareness, supplies directly to people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While vaccination rates in pockets of Rochester have not stabilized, medical volunteers are teaming up with community leaders to bring the shots and other medical supplies directly to local neighborhoods.

They are calling this operation light speed. Nurses from URMC donated their time and gather at Vineyard Farm near Sander Street Saturday, where anyone from 1:00 pm-5:00 pm was able to walk up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Zip Code 14605 where the Vineyard Farm is located has the third-lowest rate in all of Rochester for those who are fully vaccinated.

By going door to door, Neighborhood Associations want to grow the area’s rate figure each Saturday.

“We came and pushed the information that will cause a person who can reason through their fears they need to get vaccinated,” Organizer Marsha Allen said. “615,000 people [about half the population of Hawaii] have died from the pandemic. How many do you know died from a vaccine? No number comes remotely close.”

Over a dozen people from the area took advantage of the opportunity to get their first shot.

Volunteers from URMC Hospital led the vaccination event and made the process easy and safe.

“My nephew talked me into taking the shot,” George Ervin, who received his first dose, said. “I wasn’t really interested in taking but then he talked to me about it, and I decided to take it.”

As concerns over the spread of the Delta Variant continue to grow, COVID-19 survival kits were also free to take for people in need of more masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and thermometers.

“Please protect yourself while you work through the great debate,” Allen said. “Don’t go out like you’re vaccinated because it’s a dangerous thing to do. You do not have to pay for this. We’re here every Saturday.”

Rochester City Councilmember Malik Evans also made an appearance and emphasized the importance of volunteers who know their community. Evans promised his administration will work with the state and county health departments to push more vaccine pop-up events and put medical resources on the streets.

These types of gatherings will continue at Vineyard Farm every Saturday between August and the end of September. Those interest do not have to live in this zip code to participate in this.

At the event, nurses from URMC have the same databases all clinics use to keep track of all your information properly and know who already or has not received their shots.