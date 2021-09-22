Victor Central Schools navigating COVID-19 outbreak with 24 active cases

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Victor Central School District is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, mostly within the Victor Primary School.

A letter from Superintendent Tim Terranova Tuesday said the district currently has 24 active cases, including 21 students and three adults.

Terranova says that of the 24 positive cases, 15 of which are from Victor Primary School.

“Today we had a total of 118 students absent from VPS, 88 of these absences were due to quarantines, which included two full classes of students,” Terranova wrote. “Approximately 92% of the total quarantines in our District are from the VPS and the Early Childhood School. As you know, the Ontario County Health Department (OCHD) determines who is quarantined.”

The superintendent’s letter continued:

“We are working collaboratively with the OCHD to do whatever we can to attempt to keep each of our buildings open for in-person learning. This includes increasing cleaning and sanitizing efforts, continuing to practice as much social distancing as possible, including six feet social distancing at lunch at the VPS, and shifting Thursday’s Get Acquainted Night at the VPS to a virtual experience. In addition, the state is mandating that we set up voluntary student testing (based on parent/guardian permission) for students who would normally be quarantined. This process is for all buildings and would alleviate the need for so many students to be quarantined. We hope to start the testing process in approximately two weeks.

Please remember that the greatest deterrent to spreading COVID is not sending your child to school if he/she is feeling ill. Please let me know if you have any questions.”