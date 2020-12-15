Vaccine rollout in senior homes: When is it happening, what will it look like?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 vaccine rollout for non-health care workers and facilities is expected to start next Monday, Dec. 21 in Monroe County. This will include staff and residents at nursing homes and assisted livings.

Stephen Hanse, President/CEO of New York State Health Facilities Association says phase “One-A” will likely be complete by the end of February. Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are helping execute it. The association has several facilities here in Rochester.

“This is really a turnkey operation, we’ve been working with the Federal Government and State of New York for two months now,” said Hanse.

Once they make that choice [of a pharmacy], and communication is occurring between pharmacy and nursing home, they establish a first date for the pharmacy to come in, inoculate both residents and staff and handle all the data compilation and transmission from the state.”

A home’s chosen pharmacy will visit three times: the first to administer the first dose of the vaccine, the second to administer the last dose, as well as administer to any new-comers in the home, and the third to administer the final dose to those who received it on the previous date. This is not at all handled by the staff at the home.

The second dose must occur 21 days after the first, with a four day grace period.

Walgreens says this process isn’t new to them – it’s the same system they use for any other vaccine, like the flu shot.

“Walgreens vaccine program has been developed over the course of 15 years. And over the past five years, we’ve been able to complete 150,000 flu clinics, very similar to the COVID-19 clinics that we’re about to do in long-term care facilities, this is infrastructure we already have in place,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, Chief Medical Officer of Walgreens.

Dr. Ban says the vaccine is not mandated. Consent forms will be sent to homes for those willing to receive. He anticipates the vaccine to become available to the general public early spring of 2021.

These experts anticipate Moderna to get emergency-use authorization by the end of the week, and AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson to get theirs in early 2021.