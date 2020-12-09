Vaccine: Local health systems prepare, inform with potential approval on horizon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A federal approval for a COVID-19 vaccine could come in a matter of days.

Hospital systems in the Rochester area are making preparations to store and administer the vaccine, in addition to providing the public with important vaccine-related information.

Curt Haas, the Chief Pharmacy Officer for the University of Rochester Medical Center, explained the distinct process for storing and preserving the doses.

“The recommendation is that when we receive it, we get it into the freezer right away, or we have to recharge the dry ice in the box within 24 hours,” said Haas.

Doses of the vaccine come in packages with 975 vaccines per package, and will be placed in special freezers at -112 degrees Fahrenheit. Each freezer, URMC said, can hold roughly 170,000 to 180,000 doses.

“They ask us to transfer it between the shipping carton and our freezer in less than 2 minutes, so they don’t want it exposed to any ambient temperature for any length of time. Once we remove the vials from this freezer, they’re good for five days at refrigeration temperature.”

In a community discussion hosted by Central Church of Christ via Zoom Tuesday night, Rochester Regional Health Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officers answered frequently-asked questions about the vaccine.

“The vaccine is not only safe, it’s also remarkably effective,” said Dr. Nana Duffy, Associate Diversity and Inclusion Officer with Rochester Regional Health, pointing to the vaccine’s 95% effectiveness.

Duffy said that out of over 70,000 US vaccine trial patients, there were no serious adverse effects reported. A small number of patients, Duffy added, could feel run down for a short time following vaccination.

“We’re asking you to get the vaccine so that your neighbors’ children can go back to school,” added Duffy, “So that your friend’s mother can come to her wedding. So that we don’t have to preside over one more funeral related to COVID.”

Rochester Regional’s presentation cited infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has said that roughly 80 to 85 percent of patients would need to get the vaccine in order to get infection rates down.