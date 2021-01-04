Vaccine arrives at Kirkhaven after multiple spikes in COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Monday, the COVID-19 vaccination will be given to staff and residents at Kirkhaven Transitional and Long-term Care in hopes of combatting the rise in cases of COVID-19.

The center has seen two spikes in the last couple of weeks. On December 27, Kirkhaven reported 17 new resident cases and just this past Saturday, the center reported 19 new resident cases.

There have been 18 cases of COVID-19 among its staff since Christmas. Since December 31, there have been five reported deaths related to the virus according to its website.

TODAY: Kirkhaven will begin the first round of COVID-19 vaccination for staff and residents. 2nd dose on Jan. 25th.

The surge is prompting the facility to make some changes to keep its staff and residents safe. Those changes include:

retesting positive cases every three to seven days over a two-week period

in-person visitation has been suspended indefinitely

end of life visits will be permitted according to state regulations

positive patients will be relocated to designated COVID-19 wings

In a letter to families, Kirkhaven said they want to maintain transparency.

Monday will be the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine and the second dose will begin distribution on January 25.