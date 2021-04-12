Vaccination pop-up planned for Rochester’s deaf and hard of hearing community

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vaccination pop-up clinic for Rochester’s deaf and hard of hearing community is happening Saturday at the Frederick Douglass Recreation Center.

People who are vaccinated at the site will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is sponsored by the group Deaf Refugee Advocacy in Rochester.

Vaccinations will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at the Frederick Douglass Recreation Center on South Avenue in Rochester. All volunteers know American Sign Language, and interpreters will be available on site.

Registration is required. To register, call 585-450-3330.