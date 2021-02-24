Vaccination efforts getting boost from new vaccination site and potential third vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vaccination efforts in our area could see a boost, as appointments have opened for the new mass vaccination site in Rochester and a new variation of the vaccine that could help speed vaccinations is one step closer to approval.

Exciting news for communities everywhere as the Johnson and Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is heading for potential FDA approval. Leaders like Dr. Nancy Bennet with the Finger Lakes Vaccine HUB hopes this third vaccine option coming to the market will help speed up vaccination efforts.

“It’s a single dose which is really terrific from the point of trying to get everyone vaccinated. The two-dose regiment has been really challenging and so having a vaccine that only requires one dose is really wonderful,” said Dr. Nancy Bennet with the Finger Lakes Vaccine HUB.

That’s not the only exciting news for vaccinations, as the FEMA vaccination site in the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot plans to open next week able to give 1000 doses of COVID-19 day for 30 days.

The sites will begin with vaccinations on March 3. Eligible New Yorkers can make appointments through the “Am I Eligible” website or calling1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Mayor Lovely Warren also announced on Tuesday that those eligible can make an appointment by calling 311 or getting assistance at local R Centers and the city’s libraries

“It’s very important to us to bring more vaccine to our community and were hopeful that will see more vaccine across the board,” said Dr. Bennet.

The new site focuses on people living in Rochester communities where access to the vaccine is a challenge. The new site will also increase the amount of doses coming to our area to almost 30 thousand per week.

“So we’re hopeful that this will really improve access and then also I think it improves demand because if your neighbors are getting vaccinated and your neighborhood is all getting together and getting vaccinated i think that might encourage some people who have hesitance,” said Dr. Bennet.

FDA is expected to make a final decision about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after the weekend.

The vaccination site at the form Kodak parking lot is open for appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, more information can be found here.