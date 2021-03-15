Vaccination clinic held at Veterans Outreach Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Veterans who are homeless or could become homeless are encouraged to visit the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester for a COVID-19 vaccination.

A clinic was held on Monday at the VOC and workers there administered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Vets will have another chance to get the vaccine Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The program is a partnership between the VOC and the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System.

Officials added if you’re not able to get vaccinated on Monday, officials working will still help get you vaccinated.

“To get your shot here you just need to be a vet enrolled in our VA Finger Lakes,” Nurse Lisa Lehning said. “And if you can’t come down, call the VOC or VA and we will reach out wherever you are at.”

Veterans should call the Veterans Outreach Center at (585) 295-7801 to schedule their vaccine shot.