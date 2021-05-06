VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines for veterans at Lilac Festival

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System will have a tent at the Rochester Lilac Festival and offering veterans, their spouses and caregivers, 18 years and older the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to organizers, the vaccinates will be available from 10:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. on all weekends of the festival, May 8, 9, 15, 16, 21, and 22.

The tent will be at the main entrance, 1440 South Avenue near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Bruce Tucker, Director, Finger Lakes Healthcare System stated, “Having the opportunity to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans, their spouses and caregivers attending such a large event is also a tremendous opportunity to provide Veterans information and facts about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine tent is co-sponsored by Monroe County Department of Public Health and Common Ground Health.

Staff from the Monroe County Department of Health will also be on hand to vaccinate other Rochester Lilac Festival attendees with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.