URMC to require COVID-19 vaccination for patients on organ donor waiting list

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — URMC officials announced that prospective transplant recipients will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to remain active on a waiting list.

This new policy for URMC will go into effect on January 18, 2022. Officials say patients not vaccinated by then will be put on “formal hold” until they receive the vaccine, or until levels of COVID-19 in the community “make it safe to transplant unvaccinated patients.”

According to URMC, those who await transplants or are transplant recipients face a 10-times higher chance of dying from the coronavirus compared to the general population.

URMC officials say other transplant centers, like the Cleveland Clinic and the University of Colorado, require vaccination as well, adding that this policy is inline with the stance of the American Society of Transplantation.

