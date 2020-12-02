URMC postponing some nonessential surgeries due to spike in COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an email sent to staff members Tuesday, The University of Rochester Medical Center said it will begin postponing some nonessential surgeries amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to that email, The UR Medicine team is meeting on a daily basis to review scheduled surgeries and staffing. It says cases will only be postponed if doing so will not harm the patient.

The email says staff members have been holding those daily meetings for the past 2 weeks, but did not determine until Tuesday that the postponements would likely be necessary.

