URMC: Strong is prepared in case of local outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center said that Strong Memorial Hospital is ready in the case of a local coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve had long standing teams in place to care for patients for new infectious diseases,” Associate Hospital Epidemiologist Brenda Tesini said.

“It very well may come to Rochester and no one can say when or a definitive if but we want to prepare in our medical center for the safety for everyone.”

Chief Operating Officer Kathleen Parrinello said there are negative pressure rooms within the hospital that are readily available to care for someone if they test positive for coronavirus.

“We have developed a comprehensive plan to deal with this illness,” Parrinello said. “It builds upon the plan to treat other infectious diseases. We’re happy to let the community know were prepared, we’re ready.”

Tesini said as the virus spreads, they are learning more about the illness.

“I think in our recent experience in what were learning about the virus as it spreads is it probably is producing an illness that is similar to the flu perhaps more severe so everyone is starting to take the appropriate measures.”

Tesini said to prevent coronavirus, do similar things as preventing the flu:

wash hands often

avoid touching nose, eyes, mouth

if sick, stay home

if you’re a care provider, use proper protective gear

if experiencing symptoms, call your doctor

“As we learn about the illness, the vast majority of cases have mild symptoms, so cold like or mild pneumonia,” Tesini said.

“We still have quite a log of flu in Monroe County,” Tesini said. “We’ve have over 4,000 cases reported in Monroe County this season. So that is still much more likely, people still have to protect themselves against the flu.”

Locally, doctors are able to test for the flu, but testing for coronavirus cannot be done locally. When it comes to determining how to test for someone with coronavirus, Tesini said, “We’re looking for someone who has a flu-like illness but does not have the flu and has a link to other potential cases.”

If it seems that person has traveled to a infected area, or has had contact with someone they have, they will then be tested for coronavirus.

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed that New York State should be able to test for coronavirus. Cuomo said he wants to be able to test 1,000 people per day in as soon as a week to allow health officials to identify those who test positive sooner.