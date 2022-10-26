ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated Covid-19 bivalent booster vaccination guidance to include children ages 5 through 11.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty with the University of Rochester Medical Center explains the bivalent Covid vaccine is the same one that was originally released by Pfizer and Moderna. However, now there’s added protection against two of the Omicron variants, the BA-4 and the BA-5.

“These variants are the newest variations of COVID and they can spread more easily and evade the immune system,” Dr. Fogarty said.

Dr. Fogarty explains the new formulation provides extra protection against the new variants and also gives the immune system a boost as immunity diminishes over time.

“Everyone ages five years and up can get the updated COVID shot as long as it’s been two months since your previous COVID vaccine. Your healthcare team including your local pharmacy can get you and your family members who are eligible immunized and I encourage everyone to do so as soon as they can,” Dr. Fogarty said.

For more information and directives from the CDC, just click here.