UR moves to online classes amid coronavirus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester announced on Wednesday that classes will take place online following the outbreak of the coronavirus across New York State.

“For the rest of this academic year, instruction for Undergraduate and Graduate students in AS&E and for most schools at the University will take place online,” the university said in a statement.

“Spring Break for Eastman and AS&E (Undergraduate and Graduate) will be extended by two days, with classes re-commencing online on Wednesday, March 18. This will allow our faculty and staff to prepare for the transition to online instruction. Dorms and student dining services will continue to remain open and operational during these two days. Specific information about this transition will be provided by the AS&E and Eastman Deans’ Offices.”

The University of Rochester is announcing that instruction for undergraduate and graduate students at most of our schools will take place online for the remainder of the spring semester. Please continue to visit the coronavirus website for updates: https://t.co/VzbaD8VyHl — Univ. of Rochester (@UofR) March 11, 2020

In a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, bringing the state’s total to 212. In the conference, Cuomo said that SUNY and CUNY will begin implementing “distance learning” for the remainder of the spring semester.

The letter that went out to the community said that undergraduates should complete the semester remotely at their permanent home residence. Students may return or remain on campus if their individual circumstances warrant it.

“The University will continue to provide housing and food service for undergraduates who remain on campus, although students on campus will also take their courses online.”

Graduate and professional students may remain on campus to continue research. Graduate level classes will be offered online, but small seminars and research activities may take place.

“With the exception of University medical and clinical care facilities, outside visitors are strongly discouraged until the end of the semester.”