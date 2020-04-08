UR Medicine opens rapid response orthopaedic clinic to offset emergency room visits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the weather warms up, people head outside for yard work and play. During a normal spring, the emergency rooms would be filled with orthopaedic cases.

While emergency rooms around the country are expecting a spike in presumed COVID-19 cases, the UR Medicine Department of Orthopaedics created two rapid response clinics just for orthopaedic patients.

The clinic will treat bone, joint or back injuries like sprains, strains, twisted ankles, and more. Patients needing x-rays can get them in house, and can also have a cast made and set in the clinic.

Anyone requiring care can call 585-275-5321 to receive care from an advanced practitioner.

“Ideally, they may say to the person on the phone, ‘I don’t think you need to be seen at all,’ or they may say ‘gee, you sound really injured, you may need to be someone who has to go to the emergency room,’ and they can give you some reassurance around that,” said Dr. Paul Rubery, Chair of UR Medicine’s Department of Orthopaedics.

“The majority is finding ways for people to be seen in our clinic in Brighton or our clinic in Victor, where people can get care without going to a hospital.”

For patients experiencing urgent orthpaedic issues, the medical staff will be able to expedite scheduling of procedures/surgeries, bypassing the emergency department.