UR Medicine begins vaccinating hospital patients at discharge

Coronavirus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine began vaccinating at-risk patients who are in the process of being discharged from Strong Memorial Hospital. 

The effort is part of a New York State initiative announced earlier this week related to the distribution of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson/Janssen coronavirus vaccine. 

The state has allocated a portion of the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine supply to hospitals and directed the institutions to offer the vaccine to individuals being discharged from inpatient care, prioritizing long-term care residents and those 65 years or older first, followed by those ages 18-64 with one or more of the currently eligible comorbidities or underlying conditions. 

Any remaining vaccine will be available to non-hospital patients 65 and older. 

