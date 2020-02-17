Upstate NY family on quarantined cruise to be flown to the US

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN (WSYR) — Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse have been quarantined on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship since early February because of the coronavirus, but on Sunday the couple received good news.

Cheryl Molesky told NewsChannel 9 that as of Monday at 1:15 a.m. Japanese time the couple is off the cruise ship and on a bus heading to the airport. The Moleskys will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California and potentially transferred to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for another 14-day quarantine.

After the 14-day quarantine in the U.S., the Moleskys will have spent nearly four consecutive weeks in quarantine.

The Associated Press says that there are about 380 Americans on the cruise ship. The Japanese defense ministry said around 300 of them are preparing to leave. On Sunday, Japan announced another 70 infections on the Diamond Princess, raising the ship’s total number of cases to 355.

This letter from the U.S. Embassy Tokyo was sent to all United States passengers aboard on February 15, notifying them of the U.S. government’s decision to give all U.S. passengers the opportunity to disembark and return to the States.

The Moleskys have been making the best of things while being stuck on the cruise ship, but they are ready to come home.

“I mean you know we’ve been comfortable and you know we’ve been having fun, but okay, it’s over now, enough is enough…it’s time to go home,” Cheryl and Paul said.

WSYR has been in touch with the Molesky family since the beginning of the quarantine. The Diamond Princess has been docked at the Yokohama port since February 3.