Upstate doctor on new CDC guidance for vaccinated people and what precautions should still be taken

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance on Monday for those who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated means that it has been at least 14 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or 14 days after getting the Johnson & Johnson single-dose.

After that time, individuals are considered fully vaccinated and can gather with other vaccinated people without masks or social distancing, including indoors.

The recommendations also say vaccinated people can be around others who have not gotten the vaccine if they are considered at low-risk for severe disease.

Chief of Infectious Disease at Upstate Medical University, Dr. Stephen Thomas spoke with NewsChannel 9 about the new guidance.

“In any scenario where you do not know the people — so you do not know what the status is from a risk of COVID or you do not know their status in terms of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated or not –full public health measures should be taken in those circumstances.”

Public health measures include distancing and wearing a face covering.

