University of Rochester warns of potential ‘pause’ as COVID-19 cases surge

ROCHESTER, .N.Y (WROC) — The University of Rochester sent out an email Tuesday warning students, faculty and staff that a recent surge in cases could potentially lead to a ‘pause’ if things don’t improve soon.

According to the email, the number of positive cases among students in the past two weeks is as much as the totals from the first two months of the fall semester, and the rate at which exposures turn into positive cases is much higher.

The pause could go into effect on River Campus and/or the Eastman School of Music if 100 or more cases emerge among students, faculty and staff within a two-week time period.

In the event that this happens, the pause would include shifting in-person courses to an online format, dining services offering Grab-and-Go meals only with assigned times for students to pick up their food, and student life becoming restricted to residence halls until the case number stays below 100 for at least two weeks.

The university says they sent the email to alert students, faculty and staff that COVID-19 protocols need to be closely adhered to.