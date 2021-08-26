University of Rochester now requiring vaccination for faculty and staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester announced Thursday that now all faculty and staff have be vaccinated for COVID-19 by September 27th. UR said on their website today that “we believe it is in the best interests of the health and safety of our entire University community to ensure that faculty and staff join with our students.”

The university added that University of Rochester Medical Center clinical staff will continue to follow all NYDOH guidelines.

In April, the University of Rochester made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for all undergraduate and graduate students who plan to enroll and be on campus for the next school year. University leaders then made the move to limit outbreaks on campus and so they can resume in-person activities.