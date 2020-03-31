Universal masking takes effect at Rochester Regional & UR Medicine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Universal masking procedures will take effect Tuesday evening at University of Rochester Medicine and Rochester Regional. The move is the latest of several actions local health systems have taken to help flatten the curve of Covid-19.

According to health officials, all medical providers, staff and visitors in these facilities will be required to wear a surgical mask at all times in public and in clinical areas.

The universal masking is a preventative strategy to keep health care workers safe and slow down the Covid-19 cases in the area.

The measure will start at 7 p.m. at all Rochester Regional and UR Medicine facilities. Health officials plan to give more details in a zoom conference Tuesday morning.