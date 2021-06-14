Unity Hospital, Rochester General Hospital down to zero COVID-19 patients in ICU

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional health officials reported an important milestone Monday in the local fight against COVID-19.

Hospital officials say Unity Hospital and Rochester General Hospital now have zero COVID-19 patients in their respective Intensive Care Units.

Rochester Regional Health, as a whole system, had 480 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the holiday peak on December 27, 2020.

In the Finger Lakes region, there are currently 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 18 in an ICU, according to the New York State COVID-19 dashboard.

