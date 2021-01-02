United Way seeking volunteers for Rochester COVID testing sites

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Way of Greater Rochester is looking for about 150 new volunteers to assist medical professionals at local coronavirus testing sites.

“It’s a new year, and it’s a whole new call to action for the community to help combat Covid-19,” said Jaime Saunders, the CEO and President of the United Way of Greater Rochester.

Volunteers will help with registration and data entry, as well as distribute masks and sanitize, the United Way said in a media release.

“We are making a call to the community,” added Saunders, “we need volunteer help and support throughout the month of January, and as long as this virus continues.”

Testing sites in the city of Rochester this month are as follows:

• Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays Jan. 4, 11 and 25. There will be no testing on Monday, Jan. 18, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

• Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

• Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

• East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

“We found this place, and it was in and out,” said Paul Camp, who visited East High School for a test Saturday. “No long line, they kept us moving, and I think that’s the right way to do it if you want people to get it as fast as possible.”

“It’s really important that, at this time of crisis, everybody needs to pitch in,” said Junko Mills, a testing site volunteer.

Volunteers, the United Way said, would not do the testing itself, but will play an important role in making sure the testing process goes smoothly.

“People need to get tested,” continued Mills, “So I am glad to be here to make sure people can come here safely, leave here safely and get tested.”