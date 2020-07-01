Live Now
UAlbany study identifies racial and ethnic disparities in coronavirus fatality rates

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new study on the distribution and patterns of COVID-19 among the population—conducted by New York’s health department and the University at Albany—was published on Wednesday.

Analysis shows that, for the same sample size, whites were the least infected, with the fewest hospitalizations and deaths. While Hispanics had the most infections and the lowest rate of diagnoses, Blacks were most likely to be hospitalized or killed by the coronavirus.

Appearing in the peer-reviewed Annals of Epidemiology journal, “Assessing racial and ethnic disparities using a COVID-19 outcomes continuum for New York State” found significant racial disparities based on infection, hospitalization, and fatality rates.

Racial/Ethnic CommunityPopulation COVID-19 Infections  Diagnoses  Hospitalizations  Deaths
White non-Hispanic10,00080093113
Black non-Hispanic10,00018701905018
Hispanic 10,00028401904812

Now that researchers have identified and accounted for these disparities, researchers say the next step is understanding how to limit the spread of the virus by intervening before people are infected.

