Closings
Town of Irondequoit

U-haul offers 30 days of free storage for students moving due to outbreak

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a number of college and universities moving to online classes, some students are not sure what to do with their belongings.

For those who have to leave campus due to COVID-19, U-Haul announced on Thursday is offering 30 days of free storage to students. They’re also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.

MORE | List of local schools impacted by coronavirus outbreak

Space is limited so the company is urging people to act quickly.

Track the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak with News 8 WROC here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss