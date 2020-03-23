Two RIT students test positive for COVID-19

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester Institute of Technology students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the people impacted have been in isolation and that the community should continue to practice social distancing.

At last official count Monday morning, there was 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, and 395 people in mandatory quarantine. Of the people impacted, 11 have been hospitalized and five of which are being treated in an ICU.

To date, there is two COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County.

A statement from RIT officials:

“Two Rochester Institute of Technology students have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). RIT has been in communication with the Monroe County Department of Public Health regarding the tests.

“The students who tested positive have been in isolation for some time while awaiting test results and will continue to be isolated until fully recovered. One student is quarantined on campus, another quarantined in the greater Rochester community. All appropriate precautions for the students’ care continue, and the students are improving. Student Health Center staff had previously contacted people who were in close contact with the students, and they will continue to be in self-quarantine. RIT will not share further identifying information on any of the students.

“Everyone is urged to take appropriate precautions, especially social distancing and frequent hand washing, while refraining from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. RIT will continue to work with the local and state health departments and with our on-site health professionals to respond to this situation.

“If you develop symptoms or believe you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 at any point, please contact your primary care physician or, for students, please contact RIT Student Health Center (585-475-2255 or studenthealth@rit.edu). If your symptoms are urgent, please call 911 or seek care immediately at your closest emergency facility.

“As we have communicated previously, there will be NO in-person, face-to-face classes for the remainder of the semester. All coursework moved today to alternative delivery methods, including online.

“RIT has set up a dedicated Coronavirus Website for news, guidance and frequently asked questions. In addition, a Call Center is open daily from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. EST at 585-475-3500 or (833) 323-0002.”

