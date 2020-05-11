Trillium Health on Monroe Ave. expands COVID-19 testing, accepting walk-ins

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Wheat Ridge, Colo., as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Home testing for coronavirus may sound like a good idea, but As of early April 2020, U.S. regulators say it’s still too risky. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trillium Health has expanded its COVID-19 testing to a walk-in bases starting on Monday, at 259 Monroe Avenue.

While appointments are no longer required, they are still preferred. Times can be reserved by calling Trillium’s COVID-19 hotline at 585-545-7292. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Callers will speak with a registered nurse to schedule an appointment.

Who should get tested?

Community members who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have had close contact with a person with symptoms of COVID-19

Healthcare workers

Essential workers

At least 16 years old

How do you make an appointment?

Walk-ins are welcome.

Or, save time and call ahead to Trillium’s COVID-19 Hotline at 585-545-7292. The hotline is staffed Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Callers will speak with a registered nurse to schedule an appointment.

Where do I go for testing?