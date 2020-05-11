Trillium Health on Monroe Ave. expands COVID-19 testing, accepting walk-ins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trillium Health has expanded its COVID-19 testing to a walk-in bases starting on Monday, at 259 Monroe Avenue.
While appointments are no longer required, they are still preferred. Times can be reserved by calling Trillium’s COVID-19 hotline at 585-545-7292. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Callers will speak with a registered nurse to schedule an appointment.
Who should get tested?
- Community members who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have had close contact with a person with symptoms of COVID-19
- Healthcare workers
- Essential workers
- At least 16 years old
How do you make an appointment?
- Walk-ins are welcome.
- Or, save time and call ahead to Trillium’s COVID-19 Hotline at 585-545-7292. The hotline is staffed Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Callers will speak with a registered nurse to schedule an appointment.
Where do I go for testing?
- Testing is at Trillium Health’s main location at 259 Monroe Avenue in downtown Rochester.
- The COVID-19 testing check-in is under a white tent on the southeast side of the building. Please do not enter the building for testing. Greeters in the parking lot will help provide directions from the entrances on Monroe Avenue and Alexander Street.