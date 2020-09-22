Trick-or-treating considered higher risk, Webster clinician suggests safe ways to give and receive candy

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many families are starting to wonder: to trick-or-treat during the COVID-19 pandemic, or not? According to the CDC guidelines, it’s a higher risk.

Chrysa Charno is the CEO of AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care. She said there are safe ways to trick or treat, but it’s going to look a lot different. She said people have to keep in mind social distancing, wearing a mask, and limiting the number of people in a group.

“Kids love Halloween, they don’t want to give up the opportunity to be outside and to dress up and have fun,” Charno said. “If we keep our children as small cohorts, so families together and so forth, then stay away from large groups of other children then it would be a safer activity but we have to remember that groups that are large and unprotected are going to be the higher risk sorts of activities.”

She also said kids should wear masks the whole time and costume masks shouldn’t be put over those masks.

“We want to make sure we’re not doing double coverage where we put a face mask like this on a child and then put another thing over their head that would be a concern because there’s not going to be adequate air flow.”

She said for people giving out candy, standing at the door may not be the best idea.

“I think the CDC had an excellent recommendation about making individual treat bags for people. You can take small little treat bags and put a couple prizes or small little pieces of candy in these bags and then you can place them on your porch for people to come up just to take an individual packet for themselves or put it at the end of your driveway.”

The CDC also considers Halloween parties, hayrides, and haunted houses to be high risk. They consider lower risk activities to be carving pumpkins with your family or decorating your house for Halloween.