Triage tents prepared at local hospitals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local hospitals are working to create space to handle the anticipated wave of patients due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The University of Rochester has set up triage tents to evaluate patients. The tents are outside Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital. These tents are not for testing, but rather to evaluate and treat patients who present mild to moderate respiratory symptoms.

“This is a tent to provide some additional room, and addition pathway for patients to receive health care and to get into the facility,” Dr. Michael Kamali said of the University of Rochester Medical Center, Department of Emergency Medicine.

At Highland Hospital, ER patients who need treatment will be taken to an isolated area of the Emergency Department and all staff will wear special safety equipment.

A drive-thru test center was opened at Rochester General Hospital earlier this week. If you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, medical experts said the first step is to call your primary doctor.