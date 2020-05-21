Travel agents focusing on helping people plan U.S. vacations

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The travel industry has come to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world slowly starts to reopen, travel is beginning to cross people’s minds again.

Back in March, many people had to suddenly cancel or postpone vacations and now travel agents are helping them reschedule those trips.

Brian Murray is the director of travel at AAA.

“We’re focusing on summer, late summer, domestic travel vacations, drive vacations. We’re really focusing on trips in the Finger Lakes, in the northeast, the Cape Cod shore, that type of stuff,” said Murray.

He said a lot of people have shown interest in Letchworth and other nearby parks. Murray said trips on Amtrak trains may also be possible soon.

“People later in the summer that want to go out west and see the national parks and travel a little bit, their [Amtrack’s] sanitation has really been up to raised to a different level.”

While many people don’t want to go too far just yet, some are on the other end of the spectrum.

“Are we seeing an interest in travel to Mexico and the Caribbean? Yes, we are having people calling and booking for the fall. The travelers who have travel in their blood are anxious and they want to go.”

Murray said when it comes down to it, people have to be comfortable before they’re ready to travel again. He said by the end of the summer, he thinks airlines will increase the number of flights as well.

