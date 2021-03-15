Travel agent expecting more trip bookings after quarantine rule is lifted April 1

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state’s quarantine rules are being lifted for domestic travel beginning April 1, just in time for spring break and summer travel.

Lynn DiMaria is the general manager of DiMaria Travel. She said since the vaccine came out and now with the travel restrictions lifted, more people are calling.

“I think it’s a personal choice, but yes with the New York state restrictions being eliminated I think it will help more for domestic travel,” said DiMaria. “We’re having a lot more inquiries. That doesn’t mean people are necessarily booking but they’re definitely looking into it.”

She said she’s gotten many inquiries about cruises, which aren’t even sailing yet. DiMaria said she’s booked trips to Alaska, the national parks, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean. She said most people are booking out into the fall rather than summer.

She said before traveling to other countries like Mexico or the Caribbean, people are required to show a negative COVID test and another one to get back into the U.S. DiMaria said one of the safest ways to travel right now is by airplane because they are using high quality air filters.

She said following the same protocols we have been following for the past year will help keep people safe if they choose to travel.

“If people want to travel it is a personal choice. I know some people do not feel comfortable traveling yet but there are others who do want to travel.”

She also said travel agencies and tour operators have lost billions of dollars over the past year during the pandemic.