IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit is the latest to declare a State of Emergency that went into effect at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Town Supervisor David Seeley said the declaration will allow Irondequoit to respond more efficiently to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello both issues State of Emergencies this week.

The State of Emergency will last 30 days.