Town of Chili to distribute at-home COVID testing kits for residents on Saturday

CHILI N.Y. (WROC) — Chili’s Town supervisor, David Dunning announced Monday that the town is making at-home self testing COVID kits available for residents.

Kits will be available for pick-up by Chili residents from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the new Community Center located at 3237 Chili Ave.

Officials say the kits will be only available to Chili residents, adding that proof of residency will be required.

The limit is one kit per adult resident physically present. Each kit contains two tests, and it is recommended by health officials that you take both.

Doctors at Rochester General Hospital told us rapid tests like these can sometimes produce false positives, so it is important you take at least two to be sure. Especially when you feel sick. Each kit has directions on the back on how they work and numbers you can call for guidance.

If you test positive you must immediately contact the department of health or your doctor so it can be documented accurately.

Monroe County recently purchased 750,000 at-home COVID testing kits for residents and they are expected to arrive in the coming days.