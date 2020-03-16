Town of Brighton declares a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 outbreak

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle has declared a state of emergency for his municipality in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The outbreak poses an immediate danger to public health and safety which imperils the residents and businesses in the Town of Brighton,” Supervisor Moehle said in a statement. “I believe it is in the best interest of the Town of Brighton and our residents for me to issue a state of emergency in the Town of Brighton which will allow me the discretion to use any and all facilities, equipment, supplies, personnel, and other resources of the Town of Brighton in such manner as may be necessary or appropriate to cope with the disaster or any emergency resulting therefrom.”

Monroe County Adam Bello declared a state of emergency Saturday morning. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, there is 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Monroe County, and 950 confirmed cases in New York state.

Brighton’s state of emergency is to remain in effect for the next 30 days unless rescinded or extended by Supervisor Moehle.