Town of Brighton declares a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 outbreak

1  of  79
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Roosevelt Children's Center Seneca Park Zoo Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Town of Brighton declares a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle has declared a state of emergency for his municipality in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The outbreak poses an immediate danger to public health and safety which imperils the residents and businesses in the Town of Brighton,” Supervisor Moehle said in a statement. “I believe it is in the best interest of the Town of Brighton and our residents for me to issue a state of emergency in the Town of Brighton which will allow me the discretion to use any and all facilities, equipment, supplies, personnel, and other resources of the Town of Brighton in such manner as may be necessary or appropriate to cope with the disaster or any emergency resulting therefrom.”

Monroe County Adam Bello declared a state of emergency Saturday morning. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, there is 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Monroe County, and 950 confirmed cases in New York state.

Brighton’s state of emergency is to remain in effect for the next 30 days unless rescinded or extended by Supervisor Moehle.

Click here to stay up to date on all things coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss