ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tops announced it is temporarily limiting the hours of operation during the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning on Wednesday, the store will be operational from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m.

“Stores that typically open later and close earlier will maintain their existing hours of operation,” store officials said in a press release.

On Tuesday, Wegmans changed their hours in response to the outbreak as well.