Tops Markets to offer home COVID test kits

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) – Tops Friendly Markets will now offer an at-home COVID-19 testing kit, manufactured by Quidel and distributed by McKesson. The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests provides results in the privacy of your own home. This fast, easy, over the counter COVID-19 test is ready when you are. Everything you need is included in the package and using the test is simple.

The test is authorized under an FDA EUA for home use with a self-collected anterior nasal swab sample for those ages 2-years-old and up to determine a positive or negative COVID-19 result. The kit includes two tests, which should be used over two to three days with at least 24 hours and no more than 36 hours between tests.

How it works

The swab containing the nasal sample is swirled in a tube of reagent solution, then removed, before a test strip is inserted. After just 10 minutes, you can remove the test strip out from the tube and see your results. Wait at least 24 hours, but no more than 36 hours, to use the second test. Positive results may require further follow up with your physician.

In a clinical study, the QuickVue At- Home OTC COVID-19 Test identified positive cases 83.5% of the time, and identified negative cases 99.2% of the time when compared to molecular PCR results, the standard lab test that on average takes four to five days before receiving results.

Still looking to receive a COVID-19 Vaccine? Vaccine appointments are available at Tops Pharmacies for those 12 years of age and older (where available).