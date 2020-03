HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(WROC) — Tom Hanks released a statement Wednesday evening via Twitter saying he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

He says they were in Australia when they began experiencing symptoms similar to those caused by the coronavirus.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.