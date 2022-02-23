ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since the indoor mask mandate for businesses was lifted earlier this month, Jeromy Nucci of Nucci’s in Webster says there’s been more foot traffic. “Customers seem to be mostly coming in without the masks on,” he says.

With or without masks Nucci says, people are doing what they feel is comfortable for them. “Nobody’s really making a ‘funk’ one way or the other. If people are coming in with masks on, we’re not going to say anything. Go ahead and wear the mask if you’d like.”

News 8 walked in — wearing masks — to ‘Club Soda’ to speak with the bartender, Ronnie Comstock. She told us it was hard to make out what we were saying, a negative side effect she says, of covering your face.

“Who wants to wear their mask? And plus, it is very hard for us to hear, too. You just walked in and went ‘lalablahblah’ and I’m like ‘what?'” she says.

There are places though, like the Rochester Broadway Theatre League, that are still requiring masks and proof of vaccination to attend shows. This is to ensure shows can go on– and protect the audience, cast and crew.

Wednesday, ‘My Fair Lady’ was taking the stage and patrons said they actually like the rules in place.

“Broadway’s back, and we can enjoy it, masked, whatever it takes.”, “We’ve been coming for years here,” say sisters Karen Kenyon & Kristen Ballister.

“It does feel safe. We’re both vaccinated, so we think that’s important,” says Scott & Trina Lang.

If there wasn’t the mask and vax policy here, this couple says they’d probably take a pass. “I’d have to think about it. Probably not. Too big of a risk,” said Rhuel Mcelhatten & Julie Schwetz.



RBTL did tell News 8 that the mask and vaccination policy is going to be around for the near future. In New York State, masks are still required at places like schools, public transportation, and healthcare facilities.