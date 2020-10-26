Timeline of symptoms as News 8 WROC’s Lia Lando and her family battle COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 at Sunrise anchor Lia Lando tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Her husband and two sons have also tested positive.

As Lando and her family recover at home, they have been tracking their symptoms.

COVID-19 affects people differently, and Lando wanted to share her — and her family’s experiences — to offer some insight on how the virus is impacting them.

Lia

October 18, 2020 — Woke up with a sore throat. Had a temperature of 99.7 around 3 p.m. and it stayed between 100 and 101. Chills, upset stomach, nausea.

October 19, 2020 — Fever of 102 in the morning, woke up in a pool of sweat, had difficult breathing. Got tested for COVID.

October 20, 2020 — Positive for COVID. Fever of around 102. Chills, nausea, upset stomach, cough, anxious, night sweats.

October 21, 2020 — Fever of around 102, starting to go down. Cough, nausea, anxious.

October 22, 2020 — Starting to feel better, temperature around 99/100. Lost sense of taste and smell. Still have nausea and cough.

October 23, 2020 — Feeling better, minimum symptoms with slight nausea and still anxious.

October 24, 2020 — Feeling better.

October 25, 2020 — Was feeling better, fatigue, starting to feel worse.

October 26, 2020 — Woke up with fever of 100. Have cough.

Mark Sr.

October 15, 2020 — Headache, slight sore throat, upset stomach, and cough.

October 16, 2020 — Fever of 100.3 at 6 a.m. Dry cough, the shakes, teeth chattering, headache and upset stomach. Fever or 102.8 at 8 a.m. Took Tylenol. Tightness in chest, difficulty breathing, catching breath throughout the day with the aforementioned symptoms.

Fever of 100.7 as of 11:26 p.m. Night sweats all night, chills, had difficulty catching my breath, especially when trying to lay down. Couldn’t sleep. Taking Asthma inhaler every so often since yesterday and every day.

October 17, 2020 — 98.9 temperature as of 7:30 a.m. Dry cough, felt better today, but dry cough getting worse.

October 18, 2020 — Trouble breathing and catching my breath at 5:30 a.m. Temperature of 97.3.

October 19, 2020 — Morning temperature of 98.3 without any Tylenol

October 20, 2020 — Lost sense of taste and smell as of 3:30 a.m. Not feeling great, slightly fatigued. Temperature of 97.1.

October 21, 2020 — Starting to feel better, still have cough and still taking inhaler.

October 22, 2020 — Feeling better, still have cough and loss of taste and smell.

October 23, 2020 — Feeling better than yesterday. Persisting cough, loss of taste and smell.

October 24, 2020 — Feeling a lot better. Still have cough; taste, smell starting to get better.

October 25, 2020 — Feel almost all better. Slight headache came back, and still have cough. Taste, and smell getting better.

Luke (11-years-old)

October 18, 2020 — Stomach ache.

October 19, 2020 — A cold, and a stomach ache.

October 20, 2020 — Temperature of 103.1 at 3:13 a.m. A runny nose, chills, upset stomach, dry heaves, headache, and muscle fatigue. Fever went down to 100.2 at 4:15 a.m. with Tylenol.

October 21, 2020 — 101.8 temperature at 11:35 a.m. 102 by 12:17 p.m. Took Tylenol. Got tested for COVID-19. 8:47 p.m. temperature of 100.7. Took Tylenol.

October 22, 2020 — Temperature of 100.1. Feeling much as the day went on.

October 23, 2020 — Positive test result for COVID-19. Almost all better. No fever.

October 24, 2020 — All better.

Nick Jr. (16-years-old)

October 21, 2020 — Slight headache, slight sore throat, very slight cough. Got tested for COVID-19.

October 22, 2020 — Around 4:50 p.m., felt light-headed and had a temperature of 100, slept for three hours. Chills overnight. Took Tylenol.

October 23, 2020 — Felt better in the a.m. Slight lingering symptoms.

October 24, 2020 — Slight cough no fever. Pretty much all better.

October 25, 2020 — All better, slight lingering cough.

