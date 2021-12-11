Thousands of at-home COVID-19 tests arrive to Monroe County, Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents across the region were able to get their hands on COVID-19 rapid tests Saturday, part of the county-wide effort to track the virus this holiday season.

Monroe County purchased hundreds of thousands of kits to be distributed to residents and help identify COVID-19 cases before people gather with family and friends.

These are at-home, rapid test kits and each of them comes with two tests. Over 750,000 tests are expected to be delivered to municipalities and schools ahead of the holidays.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the free kits were purchased for residents to test for COVID in an effort to stymie another holiday surge like Monroe County saw last year.

Residents of Brighton can pick up these test kits for home use on Sunday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Temple B`rith Kodesh at 2131 Elmwood Ave.

People can drive, walk or bike in to get their test kit and the Town is requiring proof of residency.

Monroe County is making these test kits available to municipalities and school districts in the county across Rochester. A complete list of pick-up location is available here.

Brighton officials thanked Temple B`rith Kodesh for once again offering their help for the good of the community. The tests were secured from $7.25 million the county received from the federal CARES Act.