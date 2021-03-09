Thompson Hospital offers COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — After receiving a limited supply from the state, UR Medicine Thompson Hospital said on Friday, it began offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to its inpatients and Observation Unit patients who are eligible.

“We are very glad we are able to provide this service to those patients who qualify, and our hope is to offer more if we get more doses allotted from the state,” President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton Jr. said in a statement.

According to health officials, Thompson has administered nearly 8,900 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to date. This total includes health system employees as well as individuals in the Phase 1A and 1B categories.

The total does not include residents of Thompson’s nursing home and independent living community, who were vaccinated through the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program. Several nursing home employees received their vaccinations through the federal program as well.